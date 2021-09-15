Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Marley

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Clear the shelters may be this weekend, but you don’t need to wait until then to adopt a dog!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, Marley is looking for a new companion!

Sadly this five-year-old pooch was surrendered by her owners after they could no longer care for her.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society has been working hard to find a new home for her.

Just because she’s a little older doesn’t mean she’s any less lovely or fun to play with.

She is very well behaved, calm, and gets along with other dogs.

If you would like to adopt Marley, you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

