Advertisement

Police investigating alleged road rage shooting on Loop 20

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an apparent road rage shooting involving a solid waste driver.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened a little after noon near Loop 20 in front of the City Hall Annex building.

Police say the driver of the solid waste truck was the victim in the case; fortunately, no one was injured by the gunshot but there were injuries due to the glass.

The suspect’s vehicle has not been located at this time.

Police say the southbound lane of loop 20 from Saunders is temporarily closed for the moment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
One remains in critical condition from weekend accident
Teen in weekend car accident remains in San Antonio hospital
Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Accident reported in downtown Laredo
Accident reported near Coke and San Agustin Avenue

Latest News

Soft sided facility opening in south Laredo
Soft sided facility opening in south Laredo
El Grito ceremony kicks off Mexican Independence
El Grito ceremony kicks off Mexican Independence
Bus passengers arrested after presenting fake passports
Tent construction underway in south Laredo
Tent construction underway along Highway 83