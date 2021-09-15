Police investigating alleged road rage shooting on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an apparent road rage shooting involving a solid waste driver.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened a little after noon near Loop 20 in front of the City Hall Annex building.

Police say the driver of the solid waste truck was the victim in the case; fortunately, no one was injured by the gunshot but there were injuries due to the glass.

The suspect’s vehicle has not been located at this time.

Police say the southbound lane of loop 20 from Saunders is temporarily closed for the moment.

