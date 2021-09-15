Advertisement

SCAN to receive over five million dollars of funds

File photo: SCAN
File photo: SCAN(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that serves children and adults in need will receive millions of dollars in federal funds.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference to announce the funding over five million dollars in federal funds awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Center for mental Health Services.

These funds will be used for SCAN’s “Familias Unida” project, the Webb County mental Health Awareness Training project and the South Texas MAT expansion and recovery project.

The conference will take place at the 1600 block of Saldana Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

