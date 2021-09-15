SCAN receives millions for new programs fighting addiction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) Local organizations continue helping those struggling with their mental health as well as those battling drug addiction in our community.

Nonprofit SCAN continues bringing awareness to the community of substance abuse problems.

Now with millions of federal dollars coming their way, they’ll be able to establish three new programs that will help those fighting substance abuse issues.

“First it was a fun thing as an experimental thing in adolescence and later on it became a dependable thing. it started becoming an answer to problems and questions,” one anyonymous witness we’ll call “James” told us.

James has had a dependency on alcohol for years now—he says it’s now become a problem.

“It made me feel more comfortable with my problems, but in reality, it wasn’t the best decision in addressing a problem or decision,” he says.

With Congressman Henry Cuellar now announcing more than $6 million for SCAN, three new programs will now help people like James.

Isela Dabdoub with SCAN says, “Not as many people are seeking services. You know there’s a fear of coming to an office but we offer both face-to-face services and virtual services.”

SCAN goes on to say they provide more than 40 programs for families here at home.

“Without this funding, families cannot access the services they need. They would need to go out of town, the valley, San Antonio, and we know that’s not always possible for families,” Dr. Suzana Rivera mentioned.

Meanwhile, James has been getting weekly counseling from SCAN for about 4 months now.

It’s help he recommends to others.

“It’s never too late to seek some help. If that’s what you truly need, just accept it and be willing to follow through as well as the requirements of the program,” he says.

The three projects are:

Familias Unidas Project —which helps the youth with substance use disorders.

Webb County Mental Health Awareness Training Project —will train more than 2,000 law enforcement and EMS personnel to identify persons with a mental disorder.

South Texas MAT Expansion and Recovery Project — will help adults with an opioid use disorder.

You can call SCAN at (956) 724-3177.

