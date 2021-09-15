South Laredo man asking for speed bumps to prevent future tragedies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man out of south Laredo says people driving in his neighborhood aren’t paying attention to the speed limit.

Cars and trucks rush up and down Texoma street, which he says can be dangerous for people in a neighborhood.

It is the sounds of cars rushing by that Humbeerto Rodriguez hears on a daily basis where he lives.

”Imagine if it’s a weekend and they come at that speed and they don’t have any speed bumps and a five-year-old or a two-year-old comes out running. Do you think they will be able to stop?” he asks.

It’s a question Humbeerto doesn’t want the answer to.

He says he worries about the safety of children now that school is in session and kids walk down the block to get to their houses.

The concerned Concord Hills resident says his truck was hit after another truck was speeding around the corner and crashed into his.

“They came around over here on the wrong side of the roadway and crashed my truck that was here facing the flow of traffic that was parked on the street and sent over to my neighbor’s residence causing damages to their vehicles,” he recalls.

We talked to District Two City Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez who says people in his district should file a request.

He says this will help them be able to address their concerns.

This file request is available on Vidal Rodriguez’s website page located at the bottom corner where it says ‘Ask a question or make a request’.

Humbeerto hopes the city can evaluate his neighborhood and place speed bumps for the safety of all.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.