Tent construction underway along Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A CBP temporary processing facility is opening along Highway 83.

KGNS went out to the location where several tents were being set up.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol confirms that it is a “soft-sided facility.”

This facility is similar to the ones open in El Paso & the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, the facilities primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

They tell KGNS more information will be released at a later date.

