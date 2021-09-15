Advertisement

Tent construction underway along Highway 83

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A CBP temporary processing facility is opening along Highway 83.

KGNS went out to the location where several tents were being set up.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol confirms that it is a “soft-sided facility.”

This facility is similar to the ones open in El Paso & the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, the facilities primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

They tell KGNS more information will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
One remains in critical condition from weekend accident
Teen in weekend car accident remains in San Antonio hospital
Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Accident reported in downtown Laredo
Accident reported near Coke and San Agustin Avenue

Latest News

Shooting investigation
Police investigating alleged road rage shooting on Loop 20
Soft sided facility opening in south Laredo
Soft sided facility opening in south Laredo
El Grito ceremony kicks off Mexican Independence
El Grito ceremony kicks off Mexican Independence
Bus passengers arrested after presenting fake passports