Texas residents begin Hurricane Nicholas clean up

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents in Texas are starting to pick up the pieces left behind by Hurricane Nicholas.

Although it was a short-lived hurricane, Nicholas still packed a powerful punch.

The storm flooded neighborhoods and businesses, leaving damage in some areas as far as the eye can see.

Residents are cleaning up after the storm’s strong winds left fallen trees and debris in yards and streets.

Some businesses sustained significant damage and homes lost power and water.

The storm had winds of up to 75 miles per hour at one point and dumped more than nine inches of rain in parts of the state.

Nicholas has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, but experts warn that it could still dump up to 20 inches of rain in some places over the next few days.

