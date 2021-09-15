UISD board meeting taking place today

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID safety will be one of the items on the agenda for tonight’s UISD board meeting.

They’re going to talk about extending the district’s face mask resolution.

Other items include the possibility of naming a district facility in memory of LCpl David Lee Espinoza, one of the district’s former students who attended LBJ.

The board will also discuss approving campus improvement plans, implementing a pilot program for transportation and child nutrition, and additional appraisers for the 2021 and 2022 school year.

There will also be plenty of discussion regarding the appointments of various elementary and middle school principals.

That meeting will take place this evening at 6 p.m. at the SAC.

