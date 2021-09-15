Advertisement

Win a chance to ride the Nutmobile!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Planters Peanuts is giving one lucky winner the chance to ride its Nutmobile!

The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is now located on Waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

It costs $3.50 to rent which is the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts.

But there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

The winner will also get a $1,500 travel stipend and of course plenty of peanuts.

To enter the contest, go to Misterpeanutinnanutshell.com.

