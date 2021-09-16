Donate blood and save a child’s life

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - When a child is going through cancer treatment, they face a very challenging uphill battle.

Long hospital stays, treatments that last for months or even years as well as taking several medications.

As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for the community to help these children in the best way possible.

The blood bank will be hosting a blood bank where community members will have the opportunity to donate blood which could possibly save a life.

The event will take place this Saturday, September 18th at Embassy Suites from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information you can call 210-736-8920.

