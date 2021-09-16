Help clear the shelters this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend animal lovers are invited to clear the shelters by either adopting or fostering a pet!

Every year KGNS teams up with local animal shelters to take part in the national movement.

The campaign seeks to spread awareness for responsible pet ownership and adoption.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and meet all the cats and dogs and hopefully save an animal’s life and meet a new friend in the process.

Clear the shelters will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to two p.m. and will be taking place at both the City of Laredo Animal care facility and LAPS facility.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.