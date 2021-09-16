Learn about peripheral artery disease

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of National PAD Awareness Month, a health expert is raising awareness on where they community can learn more about the illness.

Peripheral artery disease commonly referred to as PAD is a circulatory condition in which narrowed blood vessels reduce blood flow to the limbs.

The disease is very common in Hispanic households and that we should be aware of when to seek help.

Adrian Zapata, a PAD specialist says that someone who has diabetes and is over 50 could start experiencing symptoms if they start having foot or leg pain, or it may feel like it’s asleep.

If this happens, the patient could experience gangrene which could even result in amputation.

If you have any questions regarding PAD you can call 281-888-8999 or 956-291-3360.

