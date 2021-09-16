No sign of fall
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’ve been praying for some rain and cooler conditions, but that might not happen for a while.
On Thursday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees.
Now temperatures will increase into the hundreds; we are looking at a high of 102 on Friday.
Now things will remain in hot and sunny on Saturday.
Then on Sunday, we’ll hit a high of 98 degrees, with clear and sunny skies.
Next week is the official start of fall, but things are going to feel the same.
We are looking at a high of 101 on Monday and 102 on Tuesday.
Now we will cool off just a bit on Wednesday, we are expecting a high of 95 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.