Put an end to food insecurity during Hunger Action Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo food bank is continuing to do its part in making sure no one in our community goes without a meal!

This month the South Texas Food Bank will join forces with Feeding America to inspire others to be apart Hunger Action Month and raise awareness on food insecurity.

September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization teams up with 200 food banks including South Texas Food Bank.

This year, the campaign presents the choices that millions of Americans must make when it comes to food and other needs.

Community members are encouraged to join the fight against hunger by wearing orange.

On Thursday morning the city will proclaim Hunger Action Month at City Council Chambers at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.