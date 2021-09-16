Thousands of migrants gather under bridge in Del Rio

DEL RIO TX. (KGNS) - Texas officials say thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. Southern border.

The Mayor of Del Rio states 5,600 migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under the Del Rio International Bridge.

The bridge connects Del Rio, Texas and the Mexican City, Ciudad Acuña.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area.

The Del Rio Mayor has asked the Department of Homeland Security to step in to help.

CBP says Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

