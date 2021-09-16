Two buglers pay respects to fallen brethren

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an emotional moment during the services of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza as two buglers who are active Marines from Laredo played a special rendition of Taps.

A 2020 graduate of Alexander High School Private First Class Kristopher Montemayor was an accomplished trumpet player throughout high school and also a drum major of the Mighty Bulldog Band his senior year.

Like David Lee Espinoza, Montemayor also enlisted in the Marines upon graduation.

His father Mike Montemayor says it was important to pay respects and play for a fellow fallen brethren.

Montemayor says, “Because they were Marines, but they were friends, and not only because they were friends, but this is Laredo, this is our hometown, this is where we all grew up and no matter how far you travel or where you live, this is still our hometown.”

The second Bugler who performed echo taps with Kristopher is Charly Carreon, a 2017 graduate of United High School who band director, John Mallon described as an outstanding trumpet player.

For Monday’s Taps performance, he was flown down from North Carolina while out of roughly 180,000 Marines currently serving only about 600 make up the elite group of musicians.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.