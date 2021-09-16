Two Laredo’s celebrate Mexico’s Independence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a celebration of the red, white and green and it’s loved by millions across two countries.

On September 16th, Mexicans around the globe celebrate the anniversary of the country’s independence from Spain.

The day is marked by national holiday in Mexico, a reenactment of a historic moment from the revolutions leader Miguel Hidalgo Y Costilla, who was a Catholic priest.

The “El Grito” celebration at the Mexican consulate’s office was held on Wednesday morning as a reminder of the of “The cry” of independence given by Father Miguel Hidalgo of Mexico in 1810.

The Mexican Consulate General Juan Carlos Mendoza says it’s very important because it’s a symbol of our independence, our democracy and liberty and even during the pandemic it’s important to promote these events.

Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Echevarria says, “We have a lot in common, we are neighbors, we are friends, even allies, so it’s a celebration of those values that we share that make our neighborhood friendly.”

Here along the border there is an obvious connection but some celebrations like Cinco de Mayo get confused but the 16th of September is a day to celebrate Mexico’s independence.

Much of the identity, traditions and architecture of Mexico developed during the 300 year colonial period from 1521 to independence in 1821.

