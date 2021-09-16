UISD Board votes to rename facility after fallen Marine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Wednesday night’s UISD Board meeting, it was approved to extend and revisit the district’s current face mask policy until December 31.

The policy asks for students, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear a face covering at campus and while riding on a school bus.

The school board also voted to rename a facility after late Marine Lance corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Staff was directed to present in October different facility options for the board to pick which one will be named after Espinoza.

