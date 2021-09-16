Advertisement

Zapata to receive millions in federal funds for broadband internet

File photo: Zapata County
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Zapata will receive ten million dollars in federal funds that will help provide broadband internet access to several public places in the county.

On Thursday morning Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference at the San Ygnacio Community Center at 10 a.m.

The funding will help support broadband access to more than 5,000 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 15 educational facilities and ten community centers.

That funding is provided through the USDA Reconnect program and is broken up into five million dollar grands and a loan.

