Bridge restrictions to possibly be extended for another month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like bridge restrictions for non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico could be extended for another month.

Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke out about the matter saying, CBP officials should get a two week notice if the restrictions will be lifted; unfortunately, they haven’t received one so far.

Cuellar says the number of vaccines administered along the border could make a difference in that decision.

The congressman says they have spoken to the Mexican embassy and according to them they have vaccinated 90 percent.

The high levels of vaccinations could determine if they want to open up the bridges or extend the restrictions for another month.

The restrictions have been in place since March of last year.

