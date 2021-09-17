A closer look at the murder of Gracy Espinoza

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Arrest documents outline the relationship of Gracy Espionza and accuser Joel David Chavez III as well as his other past relationships, giving color to what happened and Chavez’s alleged behavior.

Gracy was two months pregnant when court documents say Chavez allegedly stabbed and strangled her, leaving her body on Plum Street.

In the court documents the word “Jealous” or “Jealousy” pop up multiple times.

After Gracy was found dead, her mother Mayra Rivera told police that Gracy did not want to be with Chavez.

He wanted Gracy to block all her friend, separate herself from her family and was jealous of a tattoo of her late ex boyfriend.

Through the course of the investigation, ex-girlfriends of Chavez were interviewed by police.

Documents accuse him of being allegedly jealous, violent and controlling.

In one instance, he tired to punch an ex of his and broke a door and window.

One ex-girlfriend told police Chavez followed her ex-boyfriend to confront him; another time an ex said Chavez showed up outside her gym and grabbed her.

It goes on to say Chavez was also tracking Gracy through a phone app.

Elizabeth Reyna Gardner a counselor at Pillar says these are just examples of an unhealthy relationship.

Gardner says, “At the beginning it is just emotional which is harder to detect and slowly it escalates to physical abuse. It’s almost 90 to 100 percent that it will escalate to physical abuse. And for people to think that uh they are starting as emotional abuse and it won’t get too physical it will eventually get to physical.”

Experts at Pillar say when you start seeing signs of control and jealousy, it’s time to seek help before it’s too late.

Chavez told police –the day Gracy was killed, she had told him , she didn’t want to be with him, didn’t love him and couldn’t stand him.

While joel claims gracy left after their agreement—enough evidence was found to charge him for her death.

The case will be heard inside the webb county justice center --- joel chavez iii was indicted in the 111th district court.)

Gracy’s blood was found in gloves found inside a backpack belonging to chavez (show screen shot of item 69)

No date has been set yet for a hearing in this case.

