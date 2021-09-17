Advertisement

Dovalina Elementary celebrates Mexico’s independence

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at Dovalina Elementary sported the red, white and green in celebration of Mexico’s independence.

Children were able to line up along the halls and show off their outfits inspired by the celebrations.

The assistant principal at the elementary Karla Peña says it’s important to teach the students their heritage.

Peña says because most of our population is of Mexican descent, it’s a great to celebrate the holiday.

The festivities usually get combined with Grandparents Day as well.

A lot of elders were able to join in with a car parade that took place at the school.

