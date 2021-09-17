Family shares journey of loved one battling cancer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - When it comes to cancer, no battle is easy to handle.

At such a young age, Desiree continues fighting for more than a year now and even though it’s been a tough ride, the journey to defeating cancer continues.

At just ten years old, Desiree Muniz is fighting something no kid should have to go through, cancer.

With the support of her family, she’s able to carry on and live out each day, but not all days have been smiles and laughs.

Desiree’s mother Sarah has been with Desiree through every step of the way, in and out of hospitals but it all began with a fall.

One day, when Desiree was playing basketball she fell causing a pain in her knee.

Sarah rushed her to the hospital where she got an MRI; however, they discovered more than just an injured knee. That’s when Sarah got the news no parent wants to hear.

Sarah says, “He called me and he said I’m so sorry mam you’re going to have to see an oncologist. He said did you understand what I said? I cried of course.”

Last March, Desiree was diagnosed with osteoscarcoma, a bone cancer.

She had a tumor in her left leg and cancer cells were found in her lungs.

Since then, Desiree has undergone chemotherapy treatments and two surgical procedures which left her with a prosthetic leg.

Sarah says she almost found the light at the end of the tunnel but then she received more bad news that Desiree had relapsed for the second time.

Sarah says, “You know they tell you, you’re going to lose your baby, that’s my first born.”

Doctors have given Desiree some options in the meantime but Sarah is hesitant to put her daughter through pain again.

Sarah says, “If I tell her to do the treatment, I feel selfish. I want more and more time with her but I’ll be putting her through the pain and I’m not going to do that.”

Despite this struggle and uncertainty at this time, Desiree feels stronger than ever..

Desiree says, “I would play fighter songs and my mom would push me and I got through the finish line.”

For the meantime Desiree is not undergoing treatment.

The family says the fight will continue as they will soon make their way to MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital in Houston.

