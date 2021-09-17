Last weekend of the summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last official weekend of summer but in reality, it’s always summer in our hearts and in Laredo.

On Friday we’ll start our day in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

These triple digits will stay with us all weekend and into next week.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’re expecting highs of 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

Now these triple digit temperatures will stay with us until Tuesday night.

On Tuesday it’s going to be a warm day but overnight our chances of rain will increase to about 60 percent and temperatures will drop to the low 70s.

We will start the first day of fall with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

We are also still expecting a 50 percent chance of rain that will also keep our temperatures below the triple digits.

Hopefully it stays, on Thursday we are expecting a high of 90.

