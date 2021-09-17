Advertisement

Man injured after car rolls over into ditch on San Dario Ave.

Accident lands car in ditch
Accident lands car in ditch(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one man is taken to the hospital after a car rolled over and into a ditch.

This is video from the accident that happened last night at around 9 p.m. on San Dario Avenue, right in front of the Bingo Hall.

A vehicle was seen lying in a ditch completely damaged.

No word on what caused the accident, but at least one man was seen taken in a stretcher.

KGNS will keep updated on this accident as more details become available.

