Man injured after car rolls over into ditch on San Dario Ave.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one man is taken to the hospital after a car rolled over and into a ditch.

This is video from the accident that happened last night at around 9 p.m. on San Dario Avenue, right in front of the Bingo Hall.

A vehicle was seen lying in a ditch completely damaged.

No word on what caused the accident, but at least one man was seen taken in a stretcher.

