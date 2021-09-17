Police searching for man wanted for burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

Laredo Police are searching for 39-year-old Jose De Jesus Ferdin.

He is five feet, five inches, weighs roughly 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

You can call the number on your screen if you have any information on his whereabouts.

You may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

All calls will remain anonymous.

