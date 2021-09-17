Advertisement

South Laredo park hit by vandals

Crime Stoppers searching for vandals
Crime Stoppers searching for vandals(Laredo Crime Stoppers)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - And law enforcement is searching for the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a south Laredo Park.

These are pictures taken at Las Misiones Park where several areas were spray painted with graffiti.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding the person responsible for the damages.

They are also encouraging the community to speak up if you see something suspicious going on in the neighborhood.

Once again, if you have any information you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

