Zapata authorities need help locating man wanted in homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata are asking for the community’s help in locating a man believed to be a member of a Mexican hitmen group.

The incident happened on Friday, July 23rd when the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subdivision known as Medina Addition where gunshots had been fired during the early morning hours.

When they arrived at the home, they found a man in his early 20s identified as Santos Flores III who had been shot multiple times and had died due to his injuries.

Zapata authorities determined that Flores’ death was a homicide during a home invasion.

Two days later, two men identified as David Mendez, Jr. and Billardo Alaniz were arrested for murder and their alleged involvement in the case.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that both Mendez and Alaniz had picked up two men who had entered the U.S. illegally through Falcon Lake.

The two were determined to be hitmen for the “Tropa Del Infierno” organization.

Mendez and Alaniz were in charge of taking the two hitmen to the victim’s residence to execute the victim. After the two hitmen succeeded in the execution of the victim, Mendez picked them up miles away from the scene of the crime and dropped them off at a safe house.

Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque is urging the community to reach out if they can identify the man believed to be tied to the case.

You can call the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office at 956-765-9960 or Zapata Crime Stoppers at 956-765-8477.

