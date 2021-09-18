Advertisement

BP agents sent back to operate Laredo checkpoints

Border Patrol Seal
Border Patrol Seal(AP)
By Yocelin Gallardo and Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo checkpoints reopen after shutting down for less than 24 hours.

On Saturday morning, U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar informed KGNS that Border Patrol agents have been sent back to Laredo to operate the checkpoints.

On Friday evening, the Federal government sent several Laredo sector BP to Del Rio to help with the influx of migrants.

Cuellar said agents were sent back after several local leaders made calls to Washington D.C.

However, updates are subject to changes as Federal officials continue to scramble to send reinforcements to Del Rio from across the country.

