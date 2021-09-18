BP agents sent back to operate Laredo checkpoints

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo checkpoints reopen after shutting down for less than 24 hours.

On Saturday morning, U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar informed KGNS that Border Patrol agents have been sent back to Laredo to operate the checkpoints.

On Friday evening, the Federal government sent several Laredo sector BP to Del Rio to help with the influx of migrants.

Cuellar said agents were sent back after several local leaders made calls to Washington D.C.

However, updates are subject to changes as Federal officials continue to scramble to send reinforcements to Del Rio from across the country.

