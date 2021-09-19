Man involved in Saturday night accident succumbs to injuries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy Laredo street over the weekend.

The accident happened at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night at the 9800 block of McPherson.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as 36-year-old Fernando Ferdin severely injures.

According to police, the person behind the vehicle was a 63-year-old woman.

Ferdin was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver has not been charged in this case and the accident remains under investigation.

