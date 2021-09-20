Border Patrol: Closing checkpoints give cartels advantage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar told KGNS that the orders to send out Border Patrol to Del Rio had come straight from the federal government in an effort to send relief to agents there.

A video provided to KGNS News by the Border Patrol Council showed a recording by an agent on the ground in Del Rio.

It shows the growing humanitarian and immigration crisis in Del Rio with migrants freely crossing from Mexico into the United States.

We spoke to Hector Garza, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, who says the situation is critical.

“It’s very frustrating because we know this type of messaging by the administration is what’s causing these types of problems now. We’re talking about human lives and suffering and we know there’s going to be more smuggling events we know there is going to be more dangerous drugs coming across the border because now we have less and less Border Patrol agents securing the border, this for us, is very dangerous,” Garza said.

Garza says he wants to see the federal government dispatch a FEMA team to help process the Haitian migrants to alleviate the burden on Border Patrol agents.

