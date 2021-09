LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Near Laredo, a rancher finds several undocumented people on his property.

Border Patrol agents on horse patrol responded to the Hebbronville rancher’s call and arrested 16 undocumented people.

Later on, a report came in about a person seen walking near Highway-359-- east of Laredo.

That person was also arrested.

