County commissioners meet to discuss salary changes for elected officials

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners meet to discuss the salary and allowances for elected officials on Monday.

According to the agenda item, the changes are increases from $1,000 to $16,000 dollars, depending on the position.

Commissioners for Pct. one, two, three, and four current salary stands at $79,102.58 the proposed increase is of $16,628.42 and if approved, the new salary for FY 2021-2022 would be of $95,731.00.

The county judge proposed increase from $98,120.36, if approved would be of $99,346.86.

Other positions include an operation allowance, juvenile board supplement, state supplement and jail intake stipend.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Salary changes for elected officials (KGNS)

