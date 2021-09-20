Advertisement

Early college program prepares future healthcare workers

Early college program prepares future healthcare workers
Early college program prepares future healthcare workers(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An early college program at LISD is preparing students for the medical field.

Due to the high demand of healthcare careers, the DR. Dennis Cantu Early College High School is offering students the appropriate steps to jump into the field.

The program provides students with a specifically designed curriculum designed to help students understand the concepts and skills associated with the health sciences and to increase their awareness of health-related courses.

The campus was geared as a place where students interested in the heath science field could be provided an advanced specialized curriculum, with hands-on, real-life experiences to help them understand and embrace their chosen field.

Cantu Early College is an open enrollment program that encourages and considers applicants from all students.

