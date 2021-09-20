Final countdown until fall

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last days of summer and we are definitely going to start to feel those changes!

On Monday, we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 103 degrees.

On Tuesday we are going to see another hot day; however, by the evening, we’ll see a 70 percent chance of rain that will bring plenty of cool winds.

This will bring temperatures all the way down into the low 70s and even 60s overnight.

On Wednesday we are looking at a high of 88 degrees with lows in the 60s!

This is the coolest it’s been since April.

These cooler conditions will stay for a while, we are expecting a high of 89 on Thursday with lows in the 60s.

Although it may not be cool for people up north, it’s cool for south Texas.

Temperatures will be a lot more breezy in the morning hours, making for the perfect chance to take part in outdoor activities.

Now as we head into the weekend, expect highs in the low to mid-90s but no worries, it won’t last for long.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.