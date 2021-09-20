Hometown Heroes: Laredo man honors first responders for saving his life

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of calls are made to 9-1-1 each year.

Some are a matter of life and death.

One local man is honoring the group of first responders for saving his life.

“A living miracle” —that’s what many are calling Jonathan Ponce’s story.

Before council, the first responders at the scene shared what happened and how they all came together to save Jonathan’s life.

“I think the firemen that saved my life that day. It was a miracle. God was with me that day.”

Jonathan Ponce will never forget the people who saved his life on August 7th.

Emergency crews were called out to a man who had been electrocuted.

When they arrived, they found Ponce unresponsive.

Capt. Jorge Gomez of the City of Laredo Fire Department said, “CPR was being given by Laredo Police officer Rubio, he was the first one on scene.”

Jonathan was not breathing and had no pulse.

Gomez says that while installing a metal sign, it contacted a power line that electrocuted him.

When they arrived, Captain Jorge Gomez, along with his crew, took over.

“At that point, there was no organized rhythm on the monitor and no blood was being profuse. Paramedic Sanchez immediately defibrillated the patient. Immediately after defibrillation, a pulse was felt and the patient began to breathe on his own,” the captain said.

On the way to the hospital, Jonathan was slowly recovering.

“On arrival to the hospital, he was already talking, asking what happened, and had a full-on conversation with the crew,” Gomez said.

Captain Gomez gives thanks to:

Firefighter/paramedic Sebastian Valero

Firefighter/paramedic Jose Sanchez

Captain Manuel Meza

Driver/paramedic Peter Gonzalez

Firefighter/paramedic Chris Nunez

Officer Xavier Rubio

They all saved Jonathan’s life.

The team was given a standing ovation by the city council, staff, and the public at city council

Ponce’s boss also spoke before council thanking our first responders —a team that worked together in Ponce’s darkest moment to bring him back to life.

