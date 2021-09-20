Laredo airport receives $7 million in federal funding

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s only airport is getting more funding to help with its expansion.

Officials hope that many people will make Laredo the go-to place many desire to fly out from.

With over $7 million in funding going into it, airport officials say they are one step closer into making those hopes into reality.

Flying out of the Laredo Airport is normal for Tony Yarza

He does it several times a month and knows that growth is needed for the airport grounds.

“There’s such little flights to get out of here so it be great if the city implemented more flights to go out of this airport,” he told us.

With only four airlines —and air travel increasing— city officials continue pushing forward with the airport terminal project.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $7.2 million that will cover several expansions

That includes the TSA security screening checkpoint, renovations to the restrooms, an additional 30,000 feet to the terminal, and more.

Airport Director Jeffrey Miller says, “One of the exciting concepts that we have right now is an outdoor terrace post-security. So after you go to security, you’ll have the option of going back out and experience the outdoors which is unique at airports and starting to get more traction.”

He says he wants the airport to become more than a place just for travel.

“An airport lounge, conference space, because I would envision this airport operating not just for passengers but for the community. If they want to have a civic function at the airport that’s what I’m hoping to turn into.”

With a list of improvements needed, however, Miller says first on that list is upgrading their food options.

“Better concessions obviously. Now, we’re hoping to open a restaurant location before the construction starts and then move it to a permanent location on the second floor.”

It’s an upgrade that has Yarza’s full support.

“We just need a restaurant,” he said.

The design process of the airport expansion project is now done.

Miller tells us they expect construction to start by the Fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.