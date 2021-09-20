Laredo City Council preview

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council could vote on giving a local bus company a contract to provide services to migrants that are dropped off and processed through Laredo.

This evening city council will meet for their bi-monthly meeting.

One of the items up for discussion is to award Cougar Bus Lines, in Laredo, and the Lily Bus Lines, based in Houston, a contract for $1.2 million.

The company would take migrants that are dropped off and processed in Laredo to other U.S. city destinations.

The term shall be on a month-by-month basis for an estimated four to six months with an option to renew an additional four to six months, upon mutual agreement of the parties.

Funding is available under General Fund Emergency Food & Shelter Program Grant.

Other items up for discussion are to review the status of the ordinance relating to 8-liners or maquinitas, reopening of all recreation centers, and initiate an inquiry on all k-9 officer deaths within the past two years.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the city council hall inside council chambers.

