Laredo fighter secures MMA contract after big win

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was quite the joyous occasion for 30-year-old CJ Vergara as he not only celebrated a win, but also a life-changing endeavor.

“I was terrified leading up to this fight, because of the pressure that came with it, this fight was make-or-break for my career. I win this fight and I take the next step to further my career or lose this fight and go back to the regionals, fight for less money have to claw my way back to those higher fights,” CJ told us.

After coming out on top during the Dana White’s Contender Series, the Laredo native got the opportunity to put pen to paper with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, something that he had been preparing for since he was 17 years old.

“I finished the fight 41 seconds. All I needed was a knee to the liver against a guy that was ranked higher than me. I was the underdog in that fight, I just went in there and completely dominated the fight.”

His coach and fighting mentor Pete Spratt says he has been paving the way for CJ’s success since day one.

“The evolution in his game is something we’ve trained for. He’s the avatar and I’m the guy with the game control pad when he’s fighting, and he does everything I say and the outcome has been him being able to getting a UFC contract,” Coach Spratt said.

And for any fellow fighters hoping to step into the octagon, CJ would like to share the words his coach once said to him:

“Stay the course regardless of what happens the harder the road, the sweeter the victory is going to be. There were many times that I was down and out and wondering if it was worth.”

Now CJ says his next fight is going to be at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 6th.

