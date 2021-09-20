Laredo Police searching for sweatsuit bandit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man they have deemed the “Sweatsuit Bandit”.

This comes after the man was caught on surveillance video during an alleged robbery that happened on September 6 at the 600 block of Highway 83.

When they arrived, the clerk told police a man wearing a silver sweat suit walked into the store.

The clerk said he believed the man had a knife on him and handed the suspect the money from the cash register.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

