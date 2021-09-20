Advertisement

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials said.

The gunman was detained after the shooting at Perm State University, according to the Interior Ministry. There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Students and staff at the university locked themselves in rooms, and the school urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of windows of a building during the attack.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow with a population of about 1 million.

The perpetrator used a gun designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, the university press service said. Such weapons can be modified to fire other ammunition. State news agency RIA-Novosti cited local officials as saying the gunman owned the weapon legally.

The Health Ministry said 24 people were hurt — 19 from bullet wounds. It was not clear how the others were injured.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers.

