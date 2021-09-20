Tiny homes for veterans discussed during Veterans Affairs Committee meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz along with city staff, including Jose Ceballos from the Laredo Housing Authority, took a trip to San Antonio to see tiny homes for veterans.

This is according to Ricardo Quijano who discussed it during this month’s Veterans Affairs Committee.

The Veteran Affairs Council meeting took place earlier this week with multiple topics up for discussion.

The issues discussed included renaming the pavilion in the community from Heroes Hall to Rodriguez Espinoza, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Walking Trail, and the one that is getting out of town attention, the tiny houses for homeless veterans.

Ricardo Quijano was one of the veterans that attended the meeting and said the city would receive more tiny houses than they expected.

”We said ten. However, just to let y’all know, we can get more.”

In about three weeks, 75 tiny homes will be brought to Laredo.

These houses will house veterans that don’t have a place to live.

In the trip to San Antonio, city officials inspected these houses to make sure they will meet the city’s housing rules.

Lupita Gutierrez from Bridging the Gap says this process is looking positive.

“We are very cautious on when we get the resources, where we pull them. We need contracts, a lot of logistics. So definitely a game-changer, but everything is looking to the positive. I had a brief conversation with the mayor. He is interested in helping us in whatever capacity he can. He even mentioned there may be a couple of blocks we can level. There may be some land. Like I said, this conversation shifted.”

As of now, they are trying to get the dimensions of these tiny homes so they can be brought to the Gateway City.

Bridging the Gap has also contacted a company that will move the homes for the veterans for free.

Now they are still trying to find out where the houses will be kept before the houses are installed .

it’s unclear where the tiny homes will placed at this time.

