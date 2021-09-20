UISD encouraging parents to take part in bilingual survey

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is inviting parents to take part in a bilingual survey.

In an effort to better serve the community, UISD’s Bilingual department is asking for parental feedback.

These surveys will go on to assist with planning future activities and trainings that will enhance parents’ knowledge to increase student success at their campuses.

This survey pertains to students who participate in a bilingual program.

The survey is open now through October first.

For more information you can scan the QR code.

