UISD responds to new TikTok trend that promotes vandalism on campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s been reports all over the country about a TikTok trend that has led to damaged school property.

“The Devious Lick” challenge on TikTok is just a perfect example of one of the viral trends that can result in disaster.

That’s why United Independent School District is urging parents to warn their kids about how it can affect their academic future.

A trend that encourages vandalizing inside school restrooms is now affecting our community as UISD is reporting three cases of students taking part in the act.

UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon said, “We have had some cases, but we are looking at communicating the consequences more than anything else.”

Gloria Rendo says students from three different campuses were recording themselves damaging restrooms and posting it on TikTok.

“They tried to destroy the sinks to come off the walls. They stuffed the toilet with toilet papers so they can flood the bathrooms,” she said.

Although United ISD can’t shut down bathrooms, they have added more security and are reminding students about what it can lead to.

“Vandalism is a crime. That’s what we’re telling our students. Aside from disciplinary consequences, they can also get criminal charges as well on the type of damages,” Ms. Rendon warned.

TikTok has released a statement on its Twitter page saying it’s now banned the “The Devious Lick” challenge.

If you try to search up the phrase, it’ll direct you to its community guidelines.

UISD says no students have been charged or arrested, but disciplinary consequences have been administered.

KGNS also reached out to LISD and they say they haven’t had any reported cases.

