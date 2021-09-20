Advertisement

Undocumented immigrants found in abandoned SUV

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several people smuggled into the country illegally are found in an abandoned SUV along the river.

Last Wednesday, Border Patrol agents were out patrolling in north Laredo when they say they saw several people climb into an SUV.

Agents followed the vehicle, but it came to a stop.

The driver ran away and was not found.

A total of five undocumented people were found inside.

