Webb County provides statement on soft sided migrant facility.

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County provided this statement regarding the soft sided facility being built:

“The United States Border Patrol has advised Webb County that the Federal Government has entered into a lease agreement for land located at 7200 South Zapata Hwy. The purpose of the lease is to construct a temporary soft sided facility for migrant processing.

Please note that Webb County is NOT a party in the lease. Webb County was NOT involved with the selection of the site or any process related to the USBP strategy to address the ongoing migrant surge at the Texas Border.”

