Webb County Sheriff’s Office reveals this week’s Manhunt Mondays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week, the sheriff’s office is looking for 28-year-old Stephany Gonzalez.

She is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gonzalez is approximately five foot four inches tall and has brown eyes with black hair.

Her last known address is 4200 San Bernardo Ave and anybody that knows where she might be is encouraged to call.

Those with helpful information could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

You can call (956) 415-BUST (2878).

