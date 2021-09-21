Agents thwart two massive human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled two human smuggling attempts.

Over the weekend Border Patrol thwarted two humans smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles at the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents searched two separate trailers and found a large number of people believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

Border Patrol credits their agents and canine partners for helping secure our borders in incidents like these.

