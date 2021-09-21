Advertisement

Car damaged following accident on San Bernardo

Accident reported on San Bernardo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car ends up rolled over on its side in front of a west Laredo fast food restaurant.

The accident happened this afternoon shortly after noon at the Burger King located at 4600 block of San Bernardo.

The red Chevy vehicle was seen with severe damage to the hood of the car; meanwhile a white Ford Bronco was also seen with minor damages to the front of the right bumper.

No word on if anyone was injured in the accident.

