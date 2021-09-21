Catholic Charities of Laredo prepares for incoming migrants from Del Rio crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities of Laredo says they have been given a notice to prepare for a greater number of incoming migrants.

Officials with the charity say they are preparing for Haitians and other nationalities to arrive by next week --that’s when the group will be brought over to be processed in Laredo.

In response, Catholic Charities says it is preparing to shelter and to help the migrants in the best way it can.

Executive Director Rebecca Solloa said, “The way we help them is by communicating with their family and make sure their families are able to purchase their tickets so they can get to their final destination. We also provide them a change of clothing, food, shelter, and then letting them know how it’s going to be when they get to their destination. We also make sure they get to their court date so they can continue their asylum case.”

NBC News reported earlier today that as many as 20,000 additional migrants in Colombia are considering making the same trek.

